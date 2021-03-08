Georgia St. heads to Sun Belt title game beating Louisiana

The Panthers (16-5) never trailed en route to a 52-35 halftime lead in which they shot 52.6% (20 for 38) including make 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Georgia State finished 28-for-62 shooting (45.2%) overall.

Cedric Russell scored 20 points and Mylik Wilson 19 for the Ragin' Cajuns (17-9).