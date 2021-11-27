Georgia St. dumps Troy behind Grainger, smothering defense

Grainger threw a 13-yard touchdown to Aubry Payne with 7:52 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. Early in the second he tossed a 26-yard score to Sam Pinckney for a two-score lead before the teams traded field goals to end the half.

Noel Ruiz, who kicked field goals of 43, 49 and 50 yards, booted from 49 shortly after the break and Georgia State (7-5, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference) led 20-3.