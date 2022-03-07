Hamburger icon
Georgia St. beats Appalachian St. 71-66 in Sun Belt tourney

Georgia News
38 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Corey Allen had a season-high 29 points as Georgia State edged past Appalachian State 71-66 in the Sun Belt Conference tournament's semifinals on Sunday night.

Allen hit 6 of 9 3-pointers. He added eight assists and six rebounds.

Eliel Nsoseme had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Georgia State (17-10). Jalen Thomas added 11 points. Kane Williams had six assists.

Adrian Delph had 25 points for the Mountaineers (19-14). Michael Almonacy added 14 points. RJ Duhart had nine rebounds and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

