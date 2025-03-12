Georgia squares off against Oklahoma in SEC Tournament

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia and Oklahoma square off in the SEC Tournament.

The Bulldogs are 8-10 against SEC opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Georgia scores 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Sooners' record in SEC play is 6-12. Oklahoma ranks fourth in the SEC shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

Georgia's average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Oklahoma gives up. Oklahoma averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Georgia allows.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Georgia won the last meeting 72-62 on Jan. 11. Dakota Leffew scored 15 to help lead Georgia to the victory, and Jalon Moore scored 17 points for Oklahoma.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leffew averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Asa Newell is averaging 15.1 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Brycen Goodine averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Jeremiah Fears is shooting 36.9% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Sooners: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.