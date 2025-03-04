Georgia squares off against Arkansas in SEC Tournament

Arkansas Razorbacks (10-21, 3-13 SEC) vs. Georgia Bulldogs (12-18, 4-12 SEC)
Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Georgia and Arkansas meet in the SEC Tournament.
The Bulldogs have gone 4-12 against SEC teams, with an 8-6 record in non-conference play. Georgia has a 7-16 record against opponents over .500.
The Razorbacks are 3-13 against SEC teams. Arkansas is 8-16 in games decided by at least 10 points.
Georgia's average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Arkansas gives up. Arkansas averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Georgia gives up.
The teams did not meet during the regular season.
TOP PERFORMERS: De'Mauri Flournoy is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.4 points. Mia Woolfolk is averaging 12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.
Izzy Higginbottom is averaging 23.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Razorbacks. Phoenix Stotijn is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 55.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.
Razorbacks: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
