Georgia spends $200K a year on indicted insurance chief

Because he remains suspended, the state is paying both him and King, who was selected by Kemp to replace Beck.

Beck, who's a Republican and a former leader of the Georgia Christian Coalition, held jobs in several state agencies, including the Department of Insurance, before winning election to the top position at that agency in November 2018. He took office in January 2019.

Then-U.S. Attorney Byung J. BJay Pak announced Beck's indictment in May 2019, saying Beck stole money to pay personal bills and taxes and to fund his 2018 campaign. Prosecutors said Beck lied to associates to have them form businesses and bill his then-employer for work that was never done, instead routing the money to himself. He also inflated his business expenses to reduce his net business outcome, allowing him to avoid income taxes on the embezzled funds, prosecutors allege.