Georgia speaker's widow enters race to fill state House seat

Conservative online talk show host Brian K. Pritchard announced Monday that he is also running.

Pritchard said in a statement earlier that he intends to run on issues including doing more to stop transgender girls from playing girls high school sports in Georgia.

“We are a republic, not a monarchy,” Pritchard said after Ralston announced Wednesday. “House seats are non-transferable. The seat belongs to the great people in the Georgia 7th District. It’s not up to Atlanta to pick a successor.”

Qualifying for the all-party special election begins Monday and ends Wednesday. If no one wins a majority on Jan. 3, a runoff would be held on Jan. 31.