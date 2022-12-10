ajc logo
Georgia Southern wins 79-57 over Wofford

Georgia News
35 minutes ago
Led by Jalen Finch's 16 points, the Georgia Southern Eagles defeated the Wofford Terriers 79-57 on Saturday

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Jalen Finch's 16 points helped Georgia Southern defeat Wofford 79-57 on Saturday.

Finch shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (6-4). Andrei Savrasov scored 13 points while going 6 of 10 from the field, and added seven rebounds. Tyren Moore recorded 12 points and was 3 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Messiah Jones led the Terriers (6-5) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. B.J. Mack added 15 points for Wofford. In addition, Corey Tripp had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

