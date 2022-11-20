Georgia Southern wins 63-57 over Western Michigan

Curry also contributed eight rebounds for the Eagles (3-3). Andrei Savrasov scored 10 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Tyren Moore recorded eight points and was 3 of 8 shooting (2 for 4 from distance).

Lamar Norman Jr. led the Broncos (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Titus Wright added eight points and seven rebounds for Western Michigan. In addition, Tafari Simms had six points.