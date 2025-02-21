Georgia Southern visits Lindsay and James Madison

Georgia Southern Eagles (14-14, 6-9 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (18-10, 11-4 Sun Belt)
Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: James Madison hosts Georgia Southern after Bryce Lindsay scored 23 points in James Madison's 83-63 victory over the Georgia State Panthers.
The Dukes have gone 12-2 at home. James Madison ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by AJ Smith averaging 2.6.
The Eagles have gone 6-9 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 74.6 points per game and is shooting 42.7%.
James Madison is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 43.4% shooting opponents of James Madison have averaged.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Freeman is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Dukes. Lindsay is averaging 14.9 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.
Adante' Holiman averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Bradley Douglas is shooting 39.8% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.
Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Keep Reading
Credit: Daniel Wilson
Georgia State takes four-game win streak on road for final push
The Panthers will learn whether their momentum can carry over down the stretch and into the Sun Belt Conference tournament.
Featured
Credit: Fulton County government
Fulton judge jailed witness, sought family favors, watchdog says
Georgia's judicial watchdog agency says the Fulton County judge detained a 22-year-old woman during her parents’ divorce proceedings as a way to scold her for “daddy issues.”
Kemp threatens to back primary challenges against Republicans who oppose his litigation rewrite
An adviser to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp warned Republicans in the state Legislature to support Kemp's civil litigation overhaul or face the consequences.