Georgia Southern tops South Alabama 58-57

Tyrell Jones drove the left side of the lane and then dropped a pass to Franklin for a contested two-hand dunk to give the Jaguars a one-point lead with 47 seconds left but Archie got into the paint and, with the shot clock winding down, hung in the air before banking home the go-ahead bucket with 19 seconds remaining.

South Alabama trailed by 15 early in the second half before Jones converted a three-point play — his only points of the game — with 16 minutes left to spark an 18-5 run that trimmed its deficit to 48-46 midway through the period. Franklin scored the final nine points in an 11-3 spurt, capped by his dunk that made it 57-56 and gave the Jaguars their first lead of the game.