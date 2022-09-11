ajc logo
X

Georgia Southern tops Nebraska 45-42 with last-minute TD

Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease (6) leaps over Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann (15) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Georgia Southern won 45-42. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease (6) leaps over Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann (15) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Georgia Southern won 45-42. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Georgia News
By ERIC OLSON, Associated Press
Updated 37 minutes ago
Kyle Vantrease scored on an 8-yard run with 36 seconds left after Nebraska had taken its first lead, and Georgia Southern beat the three-touchdown-favorite Cornhuskers 45-42

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Kyle Vantrease scored on an 8-yard run with 36 seconds left after Nebraska had taken its first lead, and Georgia Southern beat the three-touchdown-favorite Cornhuskers 45-42 on Saturday night.

The Huskers' Timmy Bleekrode was wide left with a 52-yard field goal attempt as time ran out, and Georgia Southern players ran onto the field to celebrate the program's first win in 13 games against Power Five opponents.

The loss again turns up the pressure on embattled Nebraska coach Scott Frost, who now faces a home game next week against No. 7 Oklahoma.

The Huskers (1-2) had come into the Georgia Southern game 214-0 when scoring at least 35 points at Memorial Stadium.

The Eagles (2-0) piled up 642 yards, none bigger than the 75 they moved in 11 plays for the winning touchdown.

Kyle Vantrease converted a fourth-and-2 pass and threw 27 yards to Khaleb Hood before he took off up the middle on a designed quarterback run for the go-ahead score.

Casey Thompson moved the Huskers from their 23 to the Eagles' 34 before Bleekrode pulled his field-goal try to the left.

Nebraska had taken the lead on Thompson's 1-yard run with 3:05 left after Marques Buford's second interception of the game turned back the Eagles as they tried to build on a three-point lead.

Thompson led the Huskers 98 yards in 15 plays. Thompson and Anthony Grant churned out yards on the ground and Marcus Washington made a catch at the 1 that was upheld on video review before Thompson went over the pile at the goal line.

The victory comes in only the second game for Georgia Southern coach Clay Helton, and it came almost a year to the day that Southern California fired him two games into his seventh season.

Vantrease, who was quarterback for Buffalo when it lost at Nebraska last year, was 37 of 56 for 409 yards. Gerald Green ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns and Jalen Allen had 85 yards and two scores.

Thompson ran for three touchdowns and was 23 of 34 for 318 yards and a score. Grant carried 27 times for 138 yards and a score.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia Southern: The Eagles began its transition from the Championship Subdivision to the Bowl Subdivision in 2013, the same year they beat Florida for their only other win over a Power Five team.

Nebraska: Frost’s hot seat is hotter than ever. His contract buyout drops from $15 million to $7.5 million on Oct. 1.

EAGLE INJURIES

Georgia Southern lost two players to injury. Receiver Sam Kenerson injured his right leg late in the first half and was taken off the field on a cart, and defensive back Wylan Free left the game in the middle of the third quarter after making helmet-to-helmet contact while tackling Grant.

Kenerson had gone over the middle to make a catch, turned and was running when Marques Buford Jr. hit him. Kenerson went down writhing in pain and holding his leg and went off the field wearing an air cast.

Grant ran into Free head-on on a run. Free wobbled when he got up and was helped off the field.

UP NEXT:

Georgia Southern: Visits UAB on Saturday.

Nebraska: Hosts No. 7 Oklahoma on Saturday in a meeting of old Big Eight/Big 12 rivals.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease (6) looks to pass against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease (6) looks to pass against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease (6) looks to pass against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia Southern's Gerald Green (4) rushes 47 yards for a touchdown against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Georgia Southern's Gerald Green (4) rushes 47 yards for a touchdown against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia Southern's Gerald Green (4) rushes 47 yards for a touchdown against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Combined ShapeCaption
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) runs in a touchdown against Georgia Southern during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) runs in a touchdown against Georgia Southern during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Combined ShapeCaption
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) runs in a touchdown against Georgia Southern during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton, front right, argues with referees following a touchdown against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton, front right, argues with referees following a touchdown against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton, front right, argues with referees following a touchdown against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Combined ShapeCaption
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson throws a pass against Georgia Southern during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson throws a pass against Georgia Southern during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Combined ShapeCaption
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson throws a pass against Georgia Southern during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia Southern's Jalen White (25) runs in a touchdown ahead of Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Georgia Southern's Jalen White (25) runs in a touchdown ahead of Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia Southern's Jalen White (25) runs in a touchdown ahead of Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Combined ShapeCaption
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson, center, breaks through Georgia Southern defenders to score during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson, center, breaks through Georgia Southern defenders to score during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Combined ShapeCaption
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson, center, breaks through Georgia Southern defenders to score during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

Editors' Picks
Cobb County deputies Jonathan Koleski, left, and Marshall Ervin Jr. were killed late Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, while serving a warrant. (Courtesy of Cobb County Sheriff's Department)

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Department

‘We lost two great deputies’: Two suspects arrested after fatal shootings in Cobb
Emma Linek

Credit: FBI

FBI searching for autistic Ohio teen last seen leaving Atlanta airport
8h ago
Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease (6) leaps over Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann (15) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Georgia Southern won 45-42. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: AP

21-point underdog Georgia Southern travels to Nebraska and upsets Cornhuskers
35m ago
A former state mental health facility, now on land that Emory University owns, was used for the secretive Hawkins National Laboratory in the show 'Stranger Things." (Photo: Netflix)

Credit: NETFLIX

Atlanta building that was Hawkins lab in ‘Stranger Things’ will be torn down
15h ago
A former state mental health facility, now on land that Emory University owns, was used for the secretive Hawkins National Laboratory in the show 'Stranger Things." (Photo: Netflix)

Credit: NETFLIX

Atlanta building that was Hawkins lab in ‘Stranger Things’ will be torn down
15h ago
Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada #8 dribbles during the first half during the match against Toronto FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States on Saturday September 10, 2022. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)

Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta United

JuanJo Purata, Thiago Almada lift Atlanta United past Toronto
2h ago
The Latest
Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez hits a solo home run on a pitch from Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried during the sixth inning a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: John Froschauer

Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1
8m ago
GA Lottery
10m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
11m ago
Featured
Cobb County deputies Jonathan Koleski (left) and Marshall Ervin Jr. were killed late Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, while serving a warrant. (Courtesy of Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Department

How to help the families of Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
11h ago
Politically Georgia: How an explosion of new voters could change November
Pizza, Pints & Pigskins: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top