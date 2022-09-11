Georgia Southern tops Nebraska 45-42 with last-minute TD

Kyle Vantrease converted a fourth-and-2 pass and threw 27 yards to Khaleb Hood before he took off up the middle on a designed quarterback run for the go-ahead score.

Casey Thompson moved the Huskers from their 23 to the Eagles' 34 before Bleekrode pulled his field-goal try to the left.

Nebraska had taken the lead on Thompson's 1-yard run with 3:05 left after Marques Buford's second interception of the game turned back the Eagles as they tried to build on a three-point lead.

Thompson led the Huskers 98 yards in 15 plays. Thompson and Anthony Grant churned out yards on the ground and Marcus Washington made a catch at the 1 that was upheld on video review before Thompson went over the pile at the goal line.

The victory comes in only the second game for Georgia Southern coach Clay Helton, and it came almost a year to the day that Southern California fired him two games into his seventh season.

Vantrease, who was quarterback for Buffalo when it lost at Nebraska last year, was 37 of 56 for 409 yards. Gerald Green ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns and Jalen Allen had 85 yards and two scores.

Thompson ran for three touchdowns and was 23 of 34 for 318 yards and a score. Grant carried 27 times for 138 yards and a score.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia Southern: The Eagles began its transition from the Championship Subdivision to the Bowl Subdivision in 2013, the same year they beat Florida for their only other win over a Power Five team.

Nebraska: Frost’s hot seat is hotter than ever. His contract buyout drops from $15 million to $7.5 million on Oct. 1.

EAGLE INJURIES

Georgia Southern lost two players to injury. Receiver Sam Kenerson injured his right leg late in the first half and was taken off the field on a cart, and defensive back Wylan Free left the game in the middle of the third quarter after making helmet-to-helmet contact while tackling Grant.

Kenerson had gone over the middle to make a catch, turned and was running when Marques Buford Jr. hit him. Kenerson went down writhing in pain and holding his leg and went off the field wearing an air cast.

Grant ran into Free head-on on a run. Free wobbled when he got up and was helped off the field.

UP NEXT:

Georgia Southern: Visits UAB on Saturday.

Nebraska: Hosts No. 7 Oklahoma on Saturday in a meeting of old Big Eight/Big 12 rivals.

