Georgia Southern stays undefeated at home, beats FAU 20-3

The Eagles (7-4), who improved to 6-0 at home, ran 59 times for 269 yards — Justin Tomlin kept it 20 times for 78 yards rushing and passed for 70 yards and Gerald Green carried 16 times for 74 yards.

Georgia Southern was plus-4 in turnovers, recovering both of FAU’s fumbles and intercepting two of Javion Posey’s passes. The Eagles converted 6 of 14 third downs while holding the Owls to just 2 of 10.