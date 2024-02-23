Georgia Southern secures 84-76 victory against Texas State

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Tyren Moore had 21 points in Georgia Southern's 84-76 victory over Texas State on Thursday night.

Moore added five rebounds and five assists for the Eagles (6-22, 6-9 Sun Belt Conference). Eren Banks scored 19 points, shooting 6 for 10 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Jamar Franklin shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points. The victory broke a six-game slide for the Eagles.

The Bobcats (11-17, 4-11) were led by Dylan Dawson, who recorded 15 points. Texas State also got 12 points each from Chris Nix and Dontae Horne.