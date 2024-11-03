Georgia Southern rallies for 20 points in the 4th quarter, beats South Alabama 34-30

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — JC French threw two touchdown passes to Josh Dallas, and Georgia Southern rallied for 20 points in the fourth quarter to beat South Alabama 34-30 on Saturday night.

South Alabama scored 17 points in the third quarter and led 30-14 heading into the fourth.

French tossed a 45-yard touchdown pass to Dallas on the first play of the fourth quarter to pull Georgia Southern to 30-20. Following a turnover off a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, Jalen White had a 14-yard run to the South Alabama 2 and then scored on the next play to make it 30-27.