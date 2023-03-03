X
Georgia Southern ousts UL Monroe 66-57 in Sun Belt tourney

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Tyren Moore scored 16 points to lead Georgia Southern to a 66-57 victory over UL Monroe n the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Championship

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Tyren Moore scored 16 points to lead Georgia Southern to a 66-57 victory over UL Monroe on Thursday night in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Championship.

Moore shot 6 for 12 from the floor, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, for the Eagles (16-15). Kamari Brown scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Jalen Finch scored 14.

The Warhawks (11-20) were led by Jamari Blackmon with 15 points. Tyreke Locure and Langston Powell both scored 11. The Warhawks end their season on a seven-game losing streak.

Georgia Southern advances to play No. 2 seed Louisiana on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

