Georgia Southern hosts West Georgia following White's 25-point outing

Georgia Southern plays the West Georgia Wolves after Nakavieon White scored 25 points in Georgia Southern's 102-87 loss to the William & Mary Tribe
By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago

West Georgia Wolves (0-5) at Georgia Southern Eagles (4-2)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -14.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on West Georgia after Nakavieon White scored 25 points in Georgia Southern's 102-87 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Eagles are 2-0 in home games. Georgia Southern scores 83.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Wolves are 0-4 in road games. West Georgia has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgia Southern scores 83.2 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 82.8 West Georgia allows. West Georgia averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Georgia Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adante' Holiman is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Eagles.

Shelton Williams-Dryden is shooting 56.1% and averaging 15.2 points for the Wolves.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

