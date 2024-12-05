Georgia Southern hosts Jacksonville following Battle's 26-point game

Georgia News

Jacksonville visits the Georgia Southern Eagles after Edyn Battle scored 26 points in the Dolphins' 84-70 victory over the Hofstra Pride
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-3) at Georgia Southern Eagles (5-2)

Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits Georgia Southern after Edyn Battle scored 26 points in Jacksonville's 84-70 win against the Hofstra Pride.

The Eagles have gone 2-0 in home games. Georgia Southern is eighth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 34.6 rebounds. Indya Green paces the Eagles with 8.1 boards.

The Dolphins are 1-2 in road games. Jacksonville has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Georgia Southern scores 64.1 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 63.9 Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville's 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Georgia Southern has given up to its opponents (39.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicole Gwynn is scoring 12.7 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Eagles.

Battle is averaging 19.4 points for the Dolphins.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

