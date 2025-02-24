Georgia News
Georgia News

Georgia Southern hosts Appalachian State following Huntley's 27-point performance

Appalachian State takes on the Georgia Southern Eagles after CJ Huntley scored 27 points in the Mountaineers' 69-59 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Appalachian State Mountaineers (17-11, 10-6 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (14-15, 6-10 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State visits Georgia Southern after CJ Huntley scored 27 points in Appalachian State's 69-59 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Eagles are 9-3 on their home court. Georgia Southern averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Mountaineers have gone 10-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 8-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Georgia Southern scores 74.6 points, 11.3 more per game than the 63.3 Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State averages 68.9 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 76.8 Georgia Southern allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adante' Holiman is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Eren Banks is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Myles Tate is averaging 16.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Mountaineers. Huntley is averaging 16.6 points and 9.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

State. Sen. John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, speaks on a bill he sponsored to rewrite Georgia’s litigation rules to limit lawsuits during Senate debate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Friday, February 21, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia bill to limit lawsuits advances after Kemp makes concession to Republican senators

Migrants allegedly lured to Georgia with fake job offers notch court win

The workers who say they were lured to work at Georgia factories under false pretenses also asked for justice at a recent Atlanta event.

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Georgia Tech visits Leggett and Pittsburgh

1h ago

No. 2 Texas visits Georgia after Turner's 28-point game

1h ago

Georgia faces No. 2 Florida after Newell's 20-point game

1h ago

Featured

Lee Reid, executive director of the Atlanta Citizen Review Board, speaks during a board meeting in December. The board is looking to revamp its review process in response to concerns of inaction. (Christina Matacotta / For the AJC)

Police deadly force cases must be investigated, says Dickens, City Council

Atlanta Citizen Review Board looks to revamp process to investigate police shootings and in-custody deaths, in response to concerns of inaction.

‘I will run with Maud forever’: It’s been 5 years since Ahmaud Arbery’s murder

Key moments in the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery and the resulting investigation and criminal cases involving Travis & Greg McMichael and Roddie Bryan.

Lost on Oconee: A boat empty, a woman dead, a man missing, few answers

On Georgia's Lake Oconee, the mystery builds after woman found floating, dead, and her fiance can't be found after boat trip.