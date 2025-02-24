Georgia Southern hosts Appalachian State following Huntley's 27-point performance

The Eagles are 9-3 on their home court. Georgia Southern averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Mountaineers have gone 10-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 8-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Georgia Southern scores 74.6 points, 11.3 more per game than the 63.3 Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State averages 68.9 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 76.8 Georgia Southern allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adante' Holiman is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Eren Banks is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Myles Tate is averaging 16.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Mountaineers. Huntley is averaging 16.6 points and 9.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

