Georgia Southern hosts Appalachian State after Huntley's 27-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State visits Georgia Southern after CJ Huntley scored 27 points in Appalachian State's 69-59 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Eagles are 9-3 on their home court. Georgia Southern has a 5-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mountaineers are 10-6 against conference opponents. Appalachian State ranks second in the Sun Belt with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Huntley averaging 5.5.

Georgia Southern makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Appalachian State has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Appalachian State averages 68.9 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 76.8 Georgia Southern gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Brown is averaging 7.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Adante' Holiman is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

Myles Tate is shooting 41.6% and averaging 16.5 points for the Mountaineers. Huntley is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.