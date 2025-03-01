Georgia Southern holds off Georgia State 76-75

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Adante' Holiman had 24 points in Georgia Southern's 76-75 win over Georgia State on Friday in the regular season finale.

Holiman shot 8 for 13, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (16-15, 8-10 Sun Belt Conference). Nakavieon White scored 18 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line. Eren Banks shot 6 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Panthers (13-18, 8-10) were led in scoring by Cesare Edwards, who finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Zarigue Nutter added 14 points and two steals for Georgia State. Nicholas McMullen also recorded 12 points and nine rebounds.