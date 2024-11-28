Georgia News

Georgia Southern faces Maryland-Eastern Shore

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-3) vs. Georgia Southern Eagles (4-1)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on Maryland-Eastern Shore at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The Eagles are 4-1 in non-conference play.

The Hawks are 4-3 in non-conference play. Maryland-Eastern Shore is the leader in the MEAC giving up just 53.9 points per game while holding opponents to 33.8% shooting.

Georgia Southern scores 66.2 points, 12.3 more per game than the 53.9 Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore has shot at a 39.1% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Georgia Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKenna Eddings averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 24.0% from beyond the arc.

Zamara Haynes is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Hawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

