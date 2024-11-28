Georgia Southern faces Maryland-Eastern Shore

The Eagles are 4-1 in non-conference play.

The Hawks are 4-3 in non-conference play. Maryland-Eastern Shore is the leader in the MEAC giving up just 53.9 points per game while holding opponents to 33.8% shooting.

Georgia Southern scores 66.2 points, 12.3 more per game than the 53.9 Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore has shot at a 39.1% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Georgia Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKenna Eddings averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 24.0% from beyond the arc.

Zamara Haynes is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Hawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.