Georgia Southern Eagles play in Sun Belt Tournament against the Southern Miss Eagles

The Georgia Southern Eagles are 6-12 against Sun Belt opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play.

The Southern Miss Eagles' record in Sun Belt play is 5-13. Southern Miss is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Georgia Southern's average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss averages 61.1 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 65.7 Georgia Southern allows.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicole Gwynn is scoring 12.9 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Georgia Southern Eagles. Indya Green is averaging 13.3 points and 10.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Bre Sutton is averaging 6.8 points and 2.2 steals for the Southern Miss Eagles. Melyia Grayson is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Georgia Southern Eagles: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Southern Miss Eagles: 3-7, averaging 54.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.