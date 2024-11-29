Georgia Southern Eagles and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks meet in Piscataway, New Jersey

The Eagles are 4-1 in non-conference play. Georgia Southern averages 66.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Hawks are 4-3 in non-conference play. Maryland-Eastern Shore leads the MEAC scoring 11.3 fast break points per game.

Georgia Southern averages 66.2 points, 12.3 more per game than the 53.9 Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Georgia Southern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKenna Eddings is shooting 24.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.5 points, 3.5 assists and two steals.

Zamara Haynes is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 16.9 points and 1.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.