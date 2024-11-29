Georgia News

Georgia Southern Eagles and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks meet in Piscataway, New Jersey

The Georgia Southern Eagles take on the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-3) vs. Georgia Southern Eagles (4-1)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore and Georgia Southern square off in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The Eagles are 4-1 in non-conference play. Georgia Southern averages 66.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Hawks are 4-3 in non-conference play. Maryland-Eastern Shore leads the MEAC scoring 11.3 fast break points per game.

Georgia Southern averages 66.2 points, 12.3 more per game than the 53.9 Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Georgia Southern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKenna Eddings is shooting 24.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.5 points, 3.5 assists and two steals.

Zamara Haynes is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 16.9 points and 1.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image
The Latest
West Georgia visits Brownell and Samford10m ago
Cato leads Central Arkansas against Georgia Tech after 23-point outing10m ago
Holiman leads Georgia Southern against Drake after 20-point performance10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia had 2nd largest surge of immigration among all states in 2023
A stowaway on Delta flight to Paris prompts investigation
Weekend Predictions: Chargers clip Falcons, Georgia tames Georgia Tech