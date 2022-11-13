Georgia Southern downs Trinity Baptist 53-32

Savrasov also had 11 rebounds and three steals for the Eagles (1-2). Tyren Moore scored eight points while shooting 2 for 7, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Jalen Finch was 3-of-7 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with seven points.

The Eagles (0-1) were led in scoring by Xavier Rose, who finished with six points and two steals. Ian Kanady added six points for Trinity Baptist. Jace Spinelli also had five points.