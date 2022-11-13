ajc logo
Georgia Southern downs Trinity Baptist 53-32

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Led by Andrei Savrasov's 16 points, the Georgia Southern Eagles defeated the Trinity Baptist Eagles 53-32

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Andrei Savrasov's 16 points helped Georgia Southern defeat Trinity Baptist 53-32 on Saturday night.

Savrasov also had 11 rebounds and three steals for the Eagles (1-2). Tyren Moore scored eight points while shooting 2 for 7, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Jalen Finch was 3-of-7 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with seven points.

The Eagles (0-1) were led in scoring by Xavier Rose, who finished with six points and two steals. Ian Kanady added six points for Trinity Baptist. Jace Spinelli also had five points.

NEXT UP

Georgia Southern takes on Rice on the road on Friday, and Trinity Baptist visits Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

