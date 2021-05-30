Georgia Southern displays flags to honor fallen soldiers

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — One Georgia university has hundreds of American flags on display in memory of fallen soldiers.
The Military and Veteran Services office at Georgia Southern University planted 570 flags along Sweetheart Circle in the heart of the Statesboro campus in advance of Memorial Day.
Attached to the flags are cards that each bear the photo and name of a military member who died in combat or while serving on active duty.
Retired Col. George Frederick, the head of veteran services at Georgia Southern, told WTOC-TV many of those soldiers were stationed in Georgia at posts like Fort Stewart. Others had a personal connection to faculty and staff at Georgia Southern.
The university put up similar flag displays at its campuses in Savannah and Hinesville. They will remain through Tuesday, the day after Memorial Day.