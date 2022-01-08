Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Georgia Southern defeats Texas-Arlington 74-73 in OT

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Kamari Brown had 16 points as Georgia Southern edged past Texas-Arlington 74-73 in overtime

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Kamari Brown had 16 points as Georgia Southern edged past Texas-Arlington 74-73 in overtime on Saturday.

Tre Cobbs scored six of his 10 points in the extra period, including the game-winner with 10 seconds remaining. The Mavericks missed the final two shots to end the game.

Javon Levi's 3-pointer for Texas-Arlington at the end of regulation forced overtime tied at 75.

Gedi Juozapaitis added 15 points for Georgia Southern (8-6, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Andrei Savrasov had 13 points.

David Azore tied a career high with 33 points and had nine rebounds for the Mavericks (7-8, 3-1), whose four-game win streak was broken. Nicolas Elame added 13 points. Patrick Mwamba had eight rebounds. Levi had a career-high 12 rebounds plus nine points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Column: State on edge as Bulldogs try to end 41-year drought
20m ago
Bothwell, Anderson lead Furman past Mercer 81-66
58m ago
Flipping out: UGa QB Bennett goes old school with phone
1h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top