Georgia Southern defeats Piedmont 91-47

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Led by Carlos Curry’s 20 points, the Georgia Southern Eagles defeated the Piedmont Lions 91-47

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Carlos Curry’s 20 points helped Georgia Southern defeat Piedmont 91-47 on Wednesday night.

Curry added 12 rebounds for the Eagles (5-4). Tyren Moore scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 12, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc. Andrei Savrasov was 6-of-13 shooting and 0 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

The Division III Lions were led in scoring by Orry Clements-Owens, who finished with 16 points. Piedmont also got six points from Will Richter. In addition, Noah Reardon had five points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Georgia Southern defeats Piedmont 91-47
