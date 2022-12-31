ajc logo
Georgia Southern defeats Coastal Carolina 73-64

CONWAY, S.C (AP) — Andrei Savrasov, Jalen Finch and Kaden Archie each scored 16 points and the Georgia Southern Eagles defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 73-64 on Saturday.

Savrasov had eight rebounds for the Eagles (9-6). Archie was 4 of 7 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Finch finished 7 of 10 from the field.

Essam Mostafa finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Chanticleers (7-6). Coastal Carolina also got 15 points from Antonio Daye Jr.. Josh Uduje also put up 12 points.

Both teams next play Thursday. Georgia Southern hosts Marshall while Coastal Carolina visits Appalachian State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

