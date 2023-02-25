X
Georgia Southern defeats Appalachian State 73-64

By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Andrei Savrasov had 28 points in Georgia Southern's 73-64 win against Appalachian State on Friday night.

Savrasov also contributed five rebounds for the Eagles (16-15, 9-9 Sun Belt Conference). Jalen Finch scored 13 points, going 5 of 10 (3 for 4 from distance). Kamari Brown recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

CJ Huntley finished with 14 points for the Mountaineers (16-15, 9-9). Donovan Gregory added 13 points and five assists for Appalachian State. Tamell Pearson also put up 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

