Georgia Southern claims inaugural Georgia Grown Bowl with 38-21 win over Georgia State.

ATLANTA (AP) — Jalen White and OJ Arnold each rushed for 100-plus yards and two touchdowns to help Georgia Southern beat Georgia State 38-21 on Saturday in the inaugural Georgia Grown Bowl.

Arnold gave Georgia Southern a 24-7 lead with 4:39 left in the second quarter on a 1-yard run.

Georgia State scored 14 straight points to begin the second half before White scored from 8-yards out with 2:33 left in the third to regain a two-possession lead. White also capped a 14-play, 96-yard drive with 4:10 left in the fourth on a 16-yard run.