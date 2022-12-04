Georgia Southern-Buffalo to meet in Camellia Bowl on Dec. 27

NOTABLE

Both teams won in their previous Camellia Bowl appearances and became bowl eligible with down-to-the-wire regular-season ending victories. Georgia Southern beat Nebraska 45-42 on Sept. 10 under former USC coach Clay Helton. Buffalo rebounded from an 0-3 start. Georgia Southern QB Kyle Vantrease played for Buffalo from 2017-21 and started in the team's Camellia Bowl appearance.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Georgia Southern: 3-1 in bowls; won Camellia Bowl in 2018.

Buffalo: 2-3 in bowls, won 2020 Camellia Bowl.

