ajc logo
X

Georgia soldier’s body pulled from river in Missouri

Search crews have found the body of a Georgia soldier who was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)
Caption
Search crews have found the body of a Georgia soldier who was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — Search crews have found the body of a Georgia soldier who was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood.

Recovery crews found the body of 21-year-old U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Morrison of Stockbridge, Georgia, who was reported missing over the weekend while he was kayaking on the Gasconade River in south-central Missouri.

Morrison’s body was found Thursday morning downstream from the spot along the river’s shore where he was last seen Sunday evening, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Spc. Morrison's family, friends and fellow soldiers, and we continue to care for and support them during this difficult time."

- Fort Leonard Wood

Morrison was a member of Fort Leonard Wood’s bridge crew, the 50th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 5th Engineer Battalion.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Spc. Morrison’s family, friends and fellow soldiers, and we continue to care for and support them during this difficult time,” Fort Leonard Wood posted on its Facebook page Thursday.

In Other News
1
Fort Leonard Wood soldier's body pulled from Gasconade River
2
Restaurant chain closes Atlanta store, citing rising crime
3
Akin expected to start for Baltimore against Atlanta
4
Ogwumike's putback lifts Sparks over Dream
5
GA Lottery
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top