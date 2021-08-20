Georgia soldier’s body pulled from river in Missouri

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — Search crews have found the body of a Georgia soldier who was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood.
Recovery crews found the body of 21-year-old U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Morrison of Stockbridge, Georgia, who was reported missing over the weekend while he was kayaking on the Gasconade River in south-central Missouri.
Morrison’s body was found Thursday morning downstream from the spot along the river’s shore where he was last seen Sunday evening, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Spc. Morrison's family, friends and fellow soldiers, and we continue to care for and support them during this difficult time."
Morrison was a member of Fort Leonard Wood’s bridge crew, the 50th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 5th Engineer Battalion.
