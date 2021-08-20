Georgia soldier’s body pulled from river in Missouri

Morrison’s body was found Thursday morning downstream from the spot along the river’s shore where he was last seen Sunday evening, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Spc. Morrison's family, friends and fellow soldiers, and we continue to care for and support them during this difficult time." - Fort Leonard Wood

Morrison was a member of Fort Leonard Wood’s bridge crew, the 50th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 5th Engineer Battalion.