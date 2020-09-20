X

Georgia snorkeler attacked by shark in Florida Keys

Georgia News | 15 minutes ago
A 30-year-old snorkeler from Atlanta has been attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A 30-year-old snorkeler from Atlanta, Georgia was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys on Sunday.

Andrew Eddy was in a private boat with his family, exploring the reefs at Sombrero Key Light when he was bitten on the shoulder by a bull shark, Monroe County Sheriff's officials said. Family members immediately began first aid.

Authorities said boaters in the area had spotted the bull shark earlier. Witnesses described the shark as eight to 10-feet in length.

Eddy was air lifted to a Miami hospital with a severe shoulder injury.

