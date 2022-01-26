Georgia snaps nine-game SEC losing streak, beats Alabama

Alabama (13-7, 4-4) entered ranked second in the SEC and No. 12 nationally in scoring average at 81.4 points per game. The Crimson Tide shot 44.3% overall, but only 9 of 34 from distance.

Jaden Shackelford scored 20 points, with six 3-pointers, for Alabama. Ellis had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Noah Gurley scored 11.

Gurley's three-point play with 5:30 left gave Alabama a 66-62 lead, but the Crimson Tide only made three more field goals the rest of the way.

Georgia wraps up its January schedule on Saturday at Vanderbilt. Alabama steps outside of conference play on Saturday when it takes on No. 4 Baylor.

