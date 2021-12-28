Georgia shrimp season ending after robust haul

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials are shutting down shrimp season after a strong year.
Between January and November, 228 licensed shrimpers caught 2.3 million pounds of shrimp worth $11.9 million, The Brunswick News reported. That's a 7.4% increase over the five-year average haul and 14.3% over the five-year average selling price, according to the newspaper.
The season is ending on Friday, a little earlier than last year.
“That’s not an abnormal thing, it’s OK," Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman Tyler Jones told the newspaper. “We’re closing it to make sure the spring harvest will be adequate.”
The decision about when to close the season is based on the number of shrimp with heads on that make up a pound. The higher the number, the smaller the size of the catch.
When the number exceeds the 20-year average, shrimp season closes on Dec. 31. The number is determined by a monthly check of headcounts at 36 sites along the Georgia coast, The Brunswick News reported.