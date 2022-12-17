Georgia shootings: White man pleads guilty to hate crime

Larry Edward Foxworth, a 48-year-old Jonesboro resident, pleaded guilty in Atlanta on Friday to committing a hate crime and firing a gun during a violent crime. No one in the stores was injured in the shootings.

Foxworth and prosecutors agreed under the plea to recommend a sentence of 20 to 25 years to U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen. The judge is scheduled to sentence Foxworth on March 16. The gun charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, and both charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.