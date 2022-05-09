ajc logo
Georgia shooting kills 3, wounds 3 outside Atlanta

1 hour ago
Officials in Georgia say a shooting has killed three people and wounded three others at a condominium in suburban Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — A shooting killed three people and wounded three others Sunday at a condominium in suburban Atlanta, officials said.

Three people died at the scene and two were taken to local hospitals in serious condition, after police responded at around 7 p.m. to a report of a person shot in DeKalb County, WSB-TV reported. Police said they found five shooting victims there, while the sixth showed up soon after a hospital, also in serious condition.

The victims were not immediately identified. Police were talking to witnesses and gathering evidence, and said no arrests have been made.

