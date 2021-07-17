Georgia shipwreck demolition pauses for maintenance of crane

The South Korean-owned Golden Ray capsized with more than 4,200 automobiles in its cargo decks shortly after departing the Port of Brunswick on Sept. 8, 2019. Investigators later concluded the ship tipped over because unstable loading had left its center of gravity too high.

The entire crew was rescued safely, but the ship was deemed a total loss. Demolition began in November and progress has been slower than officials predicted. Dismantling of the ship reached the halfway mark with removal of the fourth section in April. The fifth and latest chunk was cut away in early July.

Himes said cutting will resume once inspections and maintenance on the crane are complete.

The demolition and cleanup are being closely watched by environmental groups. A large fire sparked by a worker's cutting torch broke out inside the shipwreck in May, sending thick black smoke into the air. The flames were doused with boat-mounted water canons and no one was injured.

A large amount of oil and fuel leaked into St. Simons Sound when the latest section of the ship was removed. Some of the leaked fuel escaped a containment barrier around the wreck. Crews cleaned up the spill with oil skimmers and absorbent boom.