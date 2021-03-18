Georgia sheriff's spokesman appeared to promote racist shirt

“He was pretty much fed up and kind of end of his rope and yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Baker said during a news conference.

Before the Facebook page was taken down, dozens of people Wednesday evening decried the shirt's racist language.

“It’s ‘jokes’ like these that dehumanize Asian-Americans and lead to violence,” wrote one person.

Six of the eight victims of Tuesday’s attacks were of Asian descent, including two of the four victims who were killed in Cherokee County.

Baker did not respond to voicemails and an email requesting comment on the Facebook post. The sheriff's office also did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Captain Jay Baker, center, of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, is asked questions by member for the media about Tuesday night's fatally shootings at Atlanta area massage parlors during a news conference at the Atlanta Police Department headquarters in Atlanta, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Robert Aaron Long was arrested as a suspect in the shootings. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer