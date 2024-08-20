Georgia sheriff's deputy shot while serving a search warrant

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded on Tuesday morning in west Georgia, authorities said.
The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was shot while serving a Georgia Bureau of Investigation warrant in a neighborhood in Carrollton.
The deputy was taken to a hospital, and there was no immediate information on his condition.
“Please pray for the Deputy, his family, and our department,” the agency said in a brief statement.
Carrollton is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Atlanta.
The shooting comes less than three days after Paulding County Deputy Brandon Cunningham, 30, was shot to death Saturday evening just north of Carroll County in the town of Hiram.
