Georgia News

Georgia sheriff's deputy shot while serving a search warrant

Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy has been shot and wounded in west Georgia
2 minutes ago

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded on Tuesday morning in west Georgia, authorities said.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was shot while serving a Georgia Bureau of Investigation warrant in a neighborhood in Carrollton.

The deputy was taken to a hospital, and there was no immediate information on his condition.

“Please pray for the Deputy, his family, and our department,” the agency said in a brief statement.

Carrollton is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Atlanta.

The shooting comes less than three days after Paulding County Deputy Brandon Cunningham, 30, was shot to death Saturday evening just north of Carroll County in the town of Hiram.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Office

Carroll County deputy shot during search warrant, officials say33m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia deputy killed in shooting during domestic dispute call by suspect who took his...
Placeholder Image

Paulding County deputy shot to death while responding to call near Hiram
Placeholder Image

For law enforcement, domestic violence calls can quickly turn deadly
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Rookie Michael Penix Jr. to sit again in Falcons' final preseason game against the...1h ago
National title or bust: No. 1 Georgia begins the season in a familiar spot
Braves open 3-game series at home against the Phillies
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Audit: MARTA overcharged Atlanta $70 million for transit expansion program
EXCLUSIVE
‘The Gates,’ the first new soap opera in 25 years, will shoot in Atlanta
Sorry, Uga XI, Georgia’s favorite breed isn’t the English bulldog