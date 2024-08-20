Georgia sheriff's deputy shot and critically wounded while serving a search warrant

“From what I understand, it was a bullet that struck him in the face,” she added.

The suspected shooter is dead, Hulsey said. Further details about the gunfire would have to come from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, she said.

Carrollton is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Atlanta.

“Please pray for the Deputy, his family, and our department,” the sheriff's department said in a brief statement.

In a statement, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said “Marty, the girls, and I are praying for this Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy, along with his family and the entire law enforcement community."

“Yet again, we have been tragically reminded of the dangers men and women in uniform face on a daily basis for the public’s safety,” the governor said.

The shooting comes less than three days after Paulding County Deputy Brandon Cunningham, 30, was shot to death Saturday evening just north of Carroll County in the town of Hiram.