Georgia sheriff's deputy dies days after being shot while serving a search warrant

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy has died days after he was shot while serving a search warrant in west Georgia, authorities said.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office announced late Friday that Investigator Taylor Bristow died from his injuries from the shooting Tuesday. Bristow was shot and critically wounded while serving a Georgia Bureau of Investigation warrant in a neighborhood in Carrollton.

“Tonight, we mourn the passing of Investigator Bristow, who has left this earth and gained his heavenly wings,” the sheriff's office said in a statement. “He served our community with unwavering passion and dedicated his life to protecting the citizens of Carroll County.”