Georgia sheriff's deputy dies days after being shot while serving a search warrant

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy has died days after he was shot while serving a search warrant in west Georgia, authorities said.
The Carroll County Sheriff's Office announced late Friday that Investigator Taylor Bristow died from his injuries from the shooting Tuesday. Bristow was shot and critically wounded while serving a Georgia Bureau of Investigation warrant in a neighborhood in Carrollton.
“Tonight, we mourn the passing of Investigator Bristow, who has left this earth and gained his heavenly wings,” the sheriff's office said in a statement. “He served our community with unwavering passion and dedicated his life to protecting the citizens of Carroll County.”
Bristow had been hospitalized at Grady Hospital in Atlanta. Carrollton is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Atlanta.
Bristow was assisting the Georgia Bureau of Investigation execute a search warrant by its agents with the child exploitation and computer crimes unit. The GBI said the suspect, Christopher Bly, ran into the home before firing a handgun, striking himself and Bristow. Bly, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Our hearts are heavy this morning as we join the Bristow family, the Carroll Co. Sheriff’s Office, and all Georgians in mourning the loss of Investigator Taylor Bristow,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp posted on X. “May God give them strength and comfort during this painful time, and may He keep all our law enforcement safe.”
The GBI said during its search that agents located and seized multiple electronic devices that contained child sexual abuse materials.
Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Office