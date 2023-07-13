Georgia sheriff's deputy arrested after inquiry finds he raped a woman while on duty

Georgia News
1 hour ago
X
Georgia officials have arrested a sheriff’s deputy in suburban Atlanta, saying he raped a woman while on duty

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy in suburban Atlanta has been arrested after being accused of raping a woman while on duty, Georgia officials say.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that George Rahming, 38, was charged with rape, sexual assault and violating his oath of office.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office asked the state to investigate earlier this week after receiving a complaint against Rahming and finding preliminary information supporting the accusation.

Before his arrest, Rahming had worked for the sheriff’s office for about two years. He has since been fired.

According to arrest documents obtained by WANF-TV, Rahming is accused of raping a woman early morning Saturday at a school west of Covington. The documents say the woman, who was not under arrest, was in Rahming's patrol car while he was on duty before he ordered her out, threw her on the ground and assaulted her.

Rahming remains jailed. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy

Family involved in fatal wreck after leaving North Georgia water park5h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Actors to join writers on strike: What this means for Georgia
2h ago

Rapper, music exec Rick Ross shows off custom $20 million watch
8h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

MARTA approves design contract for streetcar expansion
2h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

MARTA approves design contract for streetcar expansion
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia cuts 95,000 from Medicaid, more coming
3h ago
The Latest
Georgia city pays $600,000 to settle white officers' race discrimination suit
55m ago
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
3h ago
Amid barks and yelps, Georgia awards badges to 12 new police dogs
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves schedule: Atlanta will open 2024 season on road vs. Phillies
4h ago
Cut from Georgia Medicaid health coverage? You may still be eligible
4h ago
Actors to join writers on strike: What this means for Georgia
2h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top