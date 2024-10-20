Georgia sheriff who served nearly 52 years dies at age 92

PERRY, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff who had been in office since Richard Nixon was in the White House and bell-bottom jeans were in fashion has died at age 92.
H. Cullen Talton Jr. was first elected as Houston County sheriff in 1972. He previously served as a Houston County commissioner.
Talton died Saturday at home, Houston County Capt. Matt Moulton said in a statement.
The Georgia Sheriff’s Association said Thursday that Talton had entered hospice care. He was set to retire, and a race to replace him is on the ballot for this November's general election.
"For nearly 52 years, Sheriff Talton remained committed to serving and protecting the people of his community and became a beloved fixture of Georgia law enforcement,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement.
Houston County is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta. Its population is about 172,000.