Georgia News

Georgia sheriff who served nearly 52 years dies at age 92

A Georgia sheriff who had been in office since Richard Nixon was in the White House and bell-bottom jeans were in fashion has died at age 92
45 minutes ago

PERRY, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff who had been in office since Richard Nixon was in the White House and bell-bottom jeans were in fashion has died at age 92.

H. Cullen Talton Jr. was first elected as Houston County sheriff in 1972. He previously served as a Houston County commissioner.

Talton died Saturday at home, Houston County Capt. Matt Moulton said in a statement.

The Georgia Sheriff’s Association said Thursday that Talton had entered hospice care. He was set to retire, and a race to replace him is on the ballot for this November's general election.

"For nearly 52 years, Sheriff Talton remained committed to serving and protecting the people of his community and became a beloved fixture of Georgia law enforcement,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement.

Houston County is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta. Its population is about 172,000.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Nation’s longest-serving sheriff, elected in Georgia in 1972, has died
Placeholder Image

Elected during Nixon era, Georgia sheriff, 91, to hang up badge after epic career
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A father and son are both indicted on murder charges in a mass school shooting in Georgia
Placeholder Image

Murder suspect recaptured weeks after escape from Grady detention
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Smith throws 2 TD passes, Seahawks defense dominates in a 34-14 win over the Falcons1h ago
Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf carted off field with knee injury in 4th quarter...1h ago
CFP Bracket Watch: Oregon is new No. 1 seed ahead of Georgia, Miami, Iowa St; BYU in and...2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia children have been put in foster care because of homelessness
OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Meet the Black men in Georgia voting for Trump
Georgia’s high school class of 2024 outperformed national average on ACT