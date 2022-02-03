Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Georgia sheriff wanted on sexual battery charges

Georgia News
11 minutes ago
A Georgia sheriff is wanted on charges of sexual battery that allegedly occurred last month in Cobb County

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff is wanted on charges of sexual battery that allegedly occurred last month in Cobb County.

A warrant was issued Friday for Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody for the incident that happened Jan. 18, WAGA-TV reported.

The Cobb County Police Department said investigators were notified about the incident that happened at a hotel. Investigators said the warrant was taken out after speaking to several witnesses. Details surrounding the alleged crime were not immediately available.

Cobb County jail online records do not show an arrest report for the sheriff.

In a statement released Wednesday, Cobb County police wrote the case remains “an active sexual battery investigation.”

"We will not be offering any additional statements or providing any on-camera interviews,” the department said.

Bleckley County is located about 30 miles southeast of Macon.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
GA Lottery
19m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
19m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Evening' game
19m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top