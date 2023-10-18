Georgia sheriff to release body camera video of traffic stop in which deputy killed exonerated man

A Georgia sheriff plans to release video of a traffic stop where a deputy fatally shot a Black man who three years earlier was released from prison after being wrongfully convicted
Georgia News
By RUSS BYNUM – Associated Press
4 minutes ago

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff planned to release video Wednesday of a traffic stop in which a deputy fatally shot a Black man who was wrongfully imprisoned for 16 years.

Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor's office said in a statement that it planned to post body camera and dash camera video online at 4 p.m. showing the stop that left 53-year-old Leonard Cure dead.

Cure's mother and siblings planned to view the video before its public release with their attorney, civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, he said at a news conference outside the Camden County courthouse. The family deserves answers, he said.

“I don’t feel, no matter what happened, that he should have been killed," Mary Cure said of her son. "That’s the bottom line. His life should not have been taken.”

Cure was wrongfully convicted of armed robbery in 2004 and spent time in a Florida prison before he was released three years ago.

A sheriff's deputy pulled him over Monday along Interstate 95, just north of the Florida line. Authorities say Cure had been speeding, driving faster than 90 mph (145 kph), and faced a reckless driving arrest.

Citing preliminary information, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Monday that Cure, who was Black, complied with the deputy until he was told he was under arrest.

After the deputy used a stun gun on Cure when he didn't obey the deputy's commands, Cure assaulted the deputy, the bureau said. The deputy then used the stun gun a second time, along with a baton, before pulling out his firearm and shooting Cure.

