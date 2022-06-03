Georgia sheriff: Teen threatened death for Young Thug arrest

“We take these kinds of brazen threats seriously,” Labat said in a statement. “Social media cyberbullying, and hiding behind a keyboard, will not protect someone from criminal prosecution.”

Officials allege Young Thug leads the Young Slime Life gang, arresting him and 27 others in a sprawling indictment brought under Georgia's state racketeering law. It charges the gang members engaged in murders, shootings, carjackings and other crimes.

Young Thug was denied bond Thursday after a Fulton County judge expressed “significant concerns” about letting him go home on house arrest.

Prosecutors said they plan to offer plea deals to some of the defendants in exchange for testimony, but said some witnesses are already being threatened.

“Our witnesses in this case are being threatened with violence, serious violence and death," Fulton County prosecutor Don Geary said.

Young Thug's lawyers strongly deny that he participated in any crimes.