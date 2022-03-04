Georgia sheriff says fired deputy at fault in fatal wreck

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A northeast Georgia sheriff has fired a deputy who was involved in a fatal crash.
Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch told The Times of Gainesville that he fired Deputy Aaron Buchanan for violating sheriff's office policies and state law in a fatal collision Thursday in Gainesville.
John Jones, 84, was killed, said Hall County Deputy Coroner Kevin Wetzel. Another person was injured, according to the sheriff's office.
Couch didn't say exactly what Buchanan did wrong.
“This deputy failed to follow his training and our agency’s long-standing policies and procedures and neglected to obey state law,” he said in a statement. "No one in law enforcement should ever cause the innocent to be harmed and this type of reckless behavior will not be tolerated by anyone.”
Buchanan had worked for the sheriff's office since September 2016 and had been a patrol deputy since January 2021.
State troopers are investigating the wreck but didn't respond to questions Friday.