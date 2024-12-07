Georgia sheriff fires deputy more than a year after he was reported for lying

District Attorney Anita Howard dropped the charges against Daniely in October 2023 after concluding that Denny had lied. She says she will no longer prosecute cases that rely solely on Denny’s testimony because he is not credible.

Lawyers who are defending Denny in the civil case did not respond to emails Saturday seeking comment. Denny has denied wrongdoing in court filings.

In Denny's termination letter, Davis writes that his grand jury testimony doesn't match recorded interviews with Daniely.

“These discrepancies illustrate either a willful or negligent misstatement of facts,” the letter reads.

Daniely says Denny had him arrested while he was undergoing training at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth to become a Henry County police officer. Henry County fired Daniely shortly thereafter.

“The fact that you put forth the effort to arrange for Mr. Daniely’s arrest at a location that would cause embarrassment and cause disruption to a law enforcement training class demonstrates a degree of malice not appropriate to law enforcement,” Davis wrote in Denny’s termination letter.

Howard told WMAZ-TV she is not sure why Davis waited a year to fire Denny.

“Sheriff Davis and his team had access to sufficient information immediately upon notification of our concerns to make an informed disciplinary decision regarding Mr. Denny," Howard wrote. "The sheriff did not need to wait for my investigation or for any of my documentation.”

Davis, though, said he didn't seriously consider firing Denny until August 2024 after receiving transcripts and a letter detailing Howard's investigation. He said he and Howard then called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

“It takes time to get all of the things together that we need to make an informed decision,” Davis said.

Davis said Denny served in a “modified role” over the past year and could not act as a lead investigator on any criminal case. He said the GBI is still considering criminal charges against Denny. Howard said she also reported Denny to the state agency that certifies law enforcement officers.